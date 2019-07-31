Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman that killed a man who was sitting inside a vehicle in East Mount Airy. Police say the shooter opened fire just before 1:30 p.m. along the 7900 block of Temple Road on Wednesday.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was sitting inside a gold Buick when he was shot in the head and neck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far there have been no arrests made.
Police are still searching for the weapon that was used.
An investigation remains ongoing.
