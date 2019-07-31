PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Franklin Square Fountain turned 13 years old Wednesday. And to celebrate, a new fountain show was unveiled.
It took three years and $2 million to upgrade the oldest public fountain in the United States. The water dances to music and at night, the show is synchronized to lights, too.
Showtime.@FranklinSqr’s 180-year-old fountain in @HistoricPhilly is back and better than ever, now featuring daily performances with synchronized LED lights, dancing water, and music (including the Rocky theme). More info ➡️ https://t.co/O9uEpmEmJT#discoverPHL pic.twitter.com/Zg1kEOk2cZ
— Philadelphia CVB (@discoverPHL) July 31, 2019
You can check out the show every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the park closes.
