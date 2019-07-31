By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Franklin Square Fountain turned 13 years old Wednesday. And to celebrate, a new fountain show was unveiled.

It took three years and $2 million to upgrade the oldest public fountain in the United States. The water dances to music and at night, the show is synchronized to lights, too.

You can check out the show every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the park closes.

