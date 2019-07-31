MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County man has been arrested after prosecutors say he threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” Haverford College. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced that 20-year-old Frank Wang was charged with terroristic threats on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the Haverford Township Police Department received a tip on July 26 that Wang confided in another person that he had thoughts about killing his parents and shooting up the Haverford College campus. Wang used to be a student at Haverford College, according to officials.
Police immediately launched an investigation, locating Wang and executing a search warrant at his home. Investigators found no firearms or weapons, but seized a cellphone, computer and several flash drives.
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane Released From Montgomery County Prison Early, Says She Is ‘Grateful’
“As the result of the swift response of the community, and the exceptional investigative efforts of the Haverford Township Police Department and the Haverford College Public Safety Department, no one was harmed and Mr. Wang is now rightfully facing the severe consequences of his actions,” Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said.
Wang, of Tredyffrin Township, is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional facility with bail set at 10% of $1 million.
You must log in to post a comment.