PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When we think of the makeup world, we typically think big endorsements and expensive advertisements. But Dollar General’s new makeup line is going viral for its products, all $5-and-under.
The buzz is all about Believe Beauty cosmetics.
It’s a private-label line of lipsticks, eye shadows, nail polishes and other beauty products that you can only get at dollar general stores.
Believe Beauty is expected to take market share away from similar brands available at discount and drug stores.
