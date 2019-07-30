  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pennsylvania News, Talkers


WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania. West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account.

Woman Wanted For Urinating On Potatoes At Pennsylvania Walmart, Police Say

It is not known when the incident took place.

A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.

In a statement, Walmart told the station it “it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

Woman Wanted For Urinating On Potatoes At Pennsylvania Walmart, Police Say

Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.

The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments