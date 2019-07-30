Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A squirrel on Temple University’s campus is going viral, for its interesting food choice. Every now and then even a squirrel gets a taquito craving apparently.
Temple University posted a picture of a squirrel on campus, sitting up in a tree enjoying a little lunch, or dinner.
“Other schools may have squirrels, but only at temple will you see one bring an entire taquito up a tree,” the tweet said.
Other schools may have squirrels, but only at Temple will you see one bring an entire taquito up a tree. #HotSquirrelSummer 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/VHbMEouAx3
— Temple University (@TempleUniv) July 29, 2019
So far, the picture has been retweeted hundreds of times.
