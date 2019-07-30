  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A squirrel on Temple University’s campus is going viral, for its interesting food choice. Every now and then even a squirrel gets a taquito craving apparently.

Temple University posted a picture of a squirrel on campus, sitting up in a tree enjoying a little lunch, or dinner.

“Other schools may have squirrels, but only at temple will you see one bring an entire taquito up a tree,” the tweet said.

So far, the picture has been retweeted hundreds of times.

