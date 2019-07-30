Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Princeton Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping. According to officials the suspect has committed several acts of criminal sexual contact.
Surveillance video shows the suspect running on Linden Lane on July 27 around 10 a.m. shortly after one of those incidents.
The other two incidents happened in February and June.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with medium length black hair and a stocky build, wearing a neon yellow shirt and jeans.
This investigation is currently ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact Princeton Police at 609-921-2100.
You must log in to post a comment.