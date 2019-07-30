



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a Chipotle restaurant, which investigators believe is connected to two armed robberies at nearby Popeyes restaurants. The first robbery happened at the Popeyes located at 4501 Castor Avenue on July 26 around 11 p.m.

Police say the suspects entered through the rear door and forced the employees to give them their cell phones. They took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

The second robbery happened on July 27, around 10:30 p.m. at the Popeyes at 501 Adams Avenue. Officials say the suspects again entered through the back door, pointed handguns at the employees and forced them on the ground.

The suspects got away with four cell phones and an unknown amount of money.

The most recent robbery happened at the Chipotle along Cottman Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities believe the suspects intended to rob the Popeyes that was next door but instead took the opportunity to rob the Chipotle, right as an employee was taking out the trash.

Three masked men reportedly went into the Chipotle through the back door and announced a robbery while employees and customers were still inside. At least two of the suspects were armed, investigators say.

Police say the suspects stole about $4,000, ran out the back door and sped away in a gray Honda.

“The six employees, including the manager, were not injured or robbed of any personal items, everything that was taken was money from the cash register and from the safe,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

https://facebook.com/cbsphilly/videos/2185145101611483/