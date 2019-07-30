PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as scattered to widespread storms develop across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys in the afternoon and evening. The approach of a cold front will initiate storm formation as the boundary encounters the moist, unstable airmass in place.
There is a marginal risk — level 1 out of 5 — of severe weather area-wide. The timeframe of concern is 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Main threats include heavy rain, frequent lightning and localized strong wind gusts. Stay weather aware.
If you have outdoor plans, have a way to receive warnings and determine an area of safe shelter upon arrival at your destination.
When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning can strike 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm.
Two people have been killed by lightning in Pennsylvania this summer and 10 people nationwide.
