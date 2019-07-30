  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Mantua section. It happened at 39th Street and Fairmount Avenue, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot In Mantua 

That’s where police found a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and arm. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police also found at least six shell casings on the sidewalk.

So far, no arrests or a motive.

Police are checking surveillance video hoping to identify the shooter.

Comments