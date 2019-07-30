Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot In Mantua 

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Mantua section. It happened at 39th Street and Fairmount Avenue, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Mantua section. It happened at 39th Street and Fairmount Avenue, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s where police found a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and arm. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police also found at least six shell casings on the sidewalk.
So far, no arrests or a motive.
Police are checking surveillance video hoping to identify the shooter.
You must log in to post a comment.