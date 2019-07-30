  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania residents apparently do a good job keeping their credit card debt low. Pennsylvania has been ranked the 5th state with the lowest credit card debt, according to a new WalletHub study. The company released the States with the Highest and Lowest Credit Card Debts survey on Tuesday.

Researchers used data collected from TransUnion to collect credit data to determine the cost of debt and time it takes residents to pay off the balances in the 50 states and District of Columbia.

Pennsylvania was ranked No. 1 in shortest expected payoff time.

New Jersey was ranked the No. 16 state with lowest credit card debt, and No. 2 for highest median earnings for full-time workers.

Delaware was ranked the No. 6 state overall with lowest credit card debt.

Alaska, District of Columbia, and Vermont were among the top 3 with the highest credit card debt.

Comments