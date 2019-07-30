ELIOT, Maine (CBS) — A Pennsylvania family made a startling discovery while staying at a rental home in Maine. Police in Eliot say there were cameras in the home disguised as phone chargers.
The cameras were facing the bathroom toilets, showers and bedroom that two teenagers were staying in.
Police arrested 26-year-old Samuel Mickey, of Boston. He is charged with violating privacy.
“This person secretly video-recorded friends and family members in situations where one reasonably expects the highest levels of privacy,” Eliot Police Chief Elliott Moya said. “Most would be appalled as these actions as they are a tremendous breach of privacy. Thankfully, the individual that found the cameras was abundantly suspicious and examined further to learn it was more than just a phone charger.”
It is not clear who owned the home or Mickey’s relationship to the family.
