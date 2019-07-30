Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will spend the next few days in Canada looking for new ways to solve the opioid epidemic. The mayor and other city leaders will tour overdose prevention sites in Vancouver and Toronto.
A non-profit group wants to open a similar facility in Philadelphia that would give drug users a place to inject themselves with illegal drugs while under medical supervision.
Safehouse May Soon Get Lease For Nation’s First Safe-Injection Site In Philadelphia
That would be the first United States facility of its kind but it is facing opposition.
You must log in to post a comment.