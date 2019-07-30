  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was robbed and shot in the city’s East Frankford section. It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ditman and Wakeling Streets.

Police say two men were sitting on milk crates when they were approached by five or six suspects who tried to rob them.

After going through the victims’ pockets, one of the men was shot in the neck.

Police say the suspects got away with a cell phone.

