UPPER DARBY, Pa (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby are looking for the parents of this abandoned newborn baby. Police tweeted that the hours-old newborn was left alone on the 100 block of Englewood Road.
🚨🚨
This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.
WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.
Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.
Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019
We’re told the baby is being checked out and is doing okay.
Police are asking the public’s to help identify the baby. If you have any information, please contact them at 610-734-7693.
