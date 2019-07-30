By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby are looking for the parents of this abandoned newborn baby. Police tweeted that the hours-old newborn was left alone on the 100 block of Englewood Road.

We’re told the baby is being checked out and is doing okay.

Police are asking the public’s to help identify the baby. If you have any information, please contact them at 610-734-7693.

