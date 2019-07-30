  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A hearing is underway for the Ewing Township police officer and his wife accused in the death of their 3-month-old daughter. Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Bannister was arrested earlier this month.

His wife, Catherine, is also facing charges.

Last December, their daughter Hailey was rushed to the hospital and died six days later.

The medical examiner determined Hailey had injuries consistent with abuse.

