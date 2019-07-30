Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department tells Eyewitness News the city set out more bait boxes in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood again on Tuesday. It’s an attempt to put an end to the rats running rampant in the city’s Lawncrest section.
Officials say residents also have reported seeing an improvement.
The rodents were spotted in large numbers on Howland Street last week.
The city responded over the weekend with bait boxes.
Officials also say they are planning a complete inspection of the area on Wednesday.
