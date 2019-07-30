



EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Sources tell Eyewitness News former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane will be released from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville on Wednesday morning after serving eight months behind bars. According to sources, she has been granted early release due to good behavior.

She is expected to be released around 9 a.m.

Kane was sentenced to 10- to 23-months for perjury, obstruction and other counts. Kane reported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in November 2018 after she was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.

She resigned shortly afterward and remained out on bail while she pursued appeals.

The Scranton native was a little-known former assistant county prosecutor when she was elected attorney general in a landslide in 2012, becoming the first woman and first Democrat to win the office.

Democrats embraced her as a rising star.

However, she was charged in 2015 after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office complained that a Philadelphia Daily News story had contained information from a grand jury investigation that was protected by secrecy laws.

Prosecutors contended that Kane leaked the information to smear two former state prosecutors, who she believed had provided information for an earlier story in The Philadelphia Inquirer that revealed her decision not to pursue charges in a separate corruption case.

In March, the state Supreme Court disbarred her from practicing law in the Commonwealth.

