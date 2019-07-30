CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — A Downingtown police officer is under arrest after allegedly having an ongoing inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old boy she met while assigned as a school resource officer at Downingtown West High School. According to Chester County’s District Attorney’s office, 44-year-old Stefanie Dunne communicated with the victim via SnapChat and text messages.
Authorities say there were over 6,000 text messages between Dunne and the victim dating back to May of 2018, many of which were sexual in nature.
On May 4, 2019, Upper Uwchlan Police discovered Dunne partially undressed with the victim in the back of a parked car in a secluded area. The investigation determined that the victim is a former student at Downingtown West High School and they met when the victim was in the ninth grade.
Dunne was arrested on Tuesday, July 30 and charged with one count of corruption of minors. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.
“This defendant betrayed her oath to enforce the law and protect children. She abused her position to have an inappropriate relationship with a student. This kind of behavior is unacceptable,” First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said.
The Downingtown Area School District removed Dunne as a school resource officer when they were notified of the investigation.
Dunne is married and lives in Thornton, officials say.
You must log in to post a comment.