



LANSDOWNE, Pa (CBS) — We’ve all heard, ‘if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.’ A 13-year-old from Lansdowne is hoping that will be true, after being featured on a billboard in Times Square.

Young entrepreneur Trey Brown is building a business that he is hoping will change the world, and is one of the faces of a campaign by Investco.

He is featured in a TV and online commercial, and as of this past weekend, on a billboard in Times Square.

“I almost shed a tear because it’s really, really incredible,” Trey said.

Trey got the opportunity as founder and CEO of Spergo.

After seeing kids his own age involved in violence, he turned his love of fashion into passion. He created Spergo at 12 years old with a desire to inspire.

“Spergo represents power, strength and courageousness,” he said.

Combining the words sports and here, he says he added the g-o on the end because he is always on the go.

He started the clothing line with his birthday money, selling his first batch of T-shirts in barbershops.

Now he says with spergo.com, he has sold 5,000 units worldwide, using social media to share his journey.

“He’s really dedicated to helping our youth,” his mom Sherrell Peterson said.

She also homeschools Trey, and with the help of mentors and hard work, the teen is making things happen.

“I’m teaching him the basics, he is teaching me the impossible,” Peterson said.

Selling T-shirts, sweats, handbags and even shoes, he has his eye on fashion week and that is just the beginning.

“What is your vision for Spergo,” KYW’s Cherri Gregg asked.

“It’s going to be that household name and what you rock when you want to be powerful, when you want to have a great day,” Trey said.

And the visibility from the Invesco campaign is just one step.

“I just want to show everyone that you can do it,” said Trey. “I want to inspire youth all over the world.”