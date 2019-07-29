POTTSGROVE, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — The winner of the first-ever Fortnite World Cup is from Montgomery County, and the 16-year-old is bringing home $3 million! Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, dominated the tournament at New York’s Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium.
The $3 million prize is the largest payout for a single player in an esports tournament.
After securing a victory in the first round and nine in-game kills, Giersdorf went on to rack up dozens of in-game kills each round, until he ended up with 59 points — a huge lead over the second-place winner.
“Words can’t really explain it. I’m so happy,” Giersdorf said. “Everything I’ve done in the grind has all paid off and it’s just insane.”
He said that in the last round, after finding a safe spot to scope out enemies and collecting a lot of loot to use as ammunition, his championship win “was pretty much sealed from there.” After celebrating his win, he turned around to hug his family members who had traveled from Pottsgrove to see him play.
Forty million players from around the world took a shot at competing for the championship.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.