HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for a bank robber who struck twice Monday afternoon in just a matter of minutes. A surveillance camera captured this picture of the man as he robbed the Wells Fargo bank on West Chester Pike in Haverford Township around 2:30 p.m.
Haverford Township police say the suspect approached the teller and handed her a note, saying that he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller refused, and the suspect fled without money.
Around 2:45 p.m., police think the same man struck at another Wells Fargo branch less than three miles away in Marple Township.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, a grey Phillies Bryce Harper shirt and dark-colored shorts. The suspect appeared to have long black hair or was possibly wearing a wig, according to Marple Township police.
He was last seen driving away in a red Jeep.
