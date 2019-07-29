  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Chipotle in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Roosevelt Mall along Cottman Avenue.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the back door and hopped in a grey Honda and sped off.

Authorities say people were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Police Searching For Suspect Who Attempted To Rob 2 Delaware County Banks Monday Afternoon

If you have any information, call police.

Comments