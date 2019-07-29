Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Chipotle in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Roosevelt Mall along Cottman Avenue.
Police say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the back door and hopped in a grey Honda and sped off.
Authorities say people were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.
If you have any information, call police.
