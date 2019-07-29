  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philly Free Streets


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials released road closures for the 2019 Philly Free Streets event taking place this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on North Broad Street.

City Of Philadelphia Announces Programs For 4th Annual Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets North Broad Street route will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Select streets will be open from east to west allowing vehicles to cross Broad Street. Those streets are:

  •  John F. Kennedy Boulevard
  • Arch Street
  • Vine Street, eastbound only
  • Spring Garden
  • Ridge Avenue
  • Girard Avenue
  • Diamond Street
  • Lehigh Avenue
  • Allegheny Avenue
  • Butler Street

These streets will be controlled by Philadelphia police.

Drivers should expect delays during the course of the event.

Parking on North Broad Street will be prohibited beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be parking restrictions on the following streets:

• Arch Street from Juniper to Broad
• Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th
• Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad
• Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad
• Wallace Street from Watts to Broad
• Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge
• Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle
• Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad
• Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad
• Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad
• Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad
• Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad
• Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad
• Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad
• Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler

All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

