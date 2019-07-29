Man Stabbed During Argument Over Parking Spot In Olney, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument over a parking space leads to a stabbing in the city’s Olney section. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5600 block of Palethorp Street.
Police say a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the chest but is expected to be OK.
Officers arrested a suspect and found a weapon.
