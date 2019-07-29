Man FaceTimes Friends On Way To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Neck In West Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the neck in West Philadelphia, and police say he was FaceTiming friends on his way to the hospital. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at South 54th and Chestnut Streets.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the neck in West Philadelphia, and police say he was FaceTiming friends on his way to the hospital. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at South 54th and Chestnut Streets.
Officers found the 26-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the right side of his neck.
Medics rushed him to the hospital. That’s when authorities say the victim called some friends.
“The male was not very cooperative, but he was on FaceTime and talking to people while he was being picked up by Medic 3 who transported him to Presbyterian Hospital,” Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Llewellyn said.
The victim is in stable condition.
Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the violence.
So far, police have not made arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.