NEW YORK (CBS) — The creator of “Friends” is giving fans of the TV show a chance to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. A pop-up experience themed around the beloved sitcom will open in New York City on Sept. 7.
That’s the day the show premiered back in 1994.
Fans will be able to explore the show and capture photos with set recreations, props and costumes from the series.
The pop-up experience will run through Oct. 6.
