  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Friends, Local TV


NEW YORK (CBS) — The creator of “Friends” is giving fans of the TV show a chance to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. A pop-up experience themed around the beloved sitcom will open in New York City on Sept. 7.

That’s the day the show premiered back in 1994.

Fans will be able to explore the show and capture photos with set recreations, props and costumes from the series.

Regal Cinemas Launching Yearly Unlimited Subscription Service

The pop-up experience will run through Oct. 6.

Comments