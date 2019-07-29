Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A Philadelphia flight to London was diverted to Boston after a report of a possible odor in the cabin, American Airlines says. A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m. Sunday, around 1 1/2 hours after taking off from Philadelphia.
The plane was bound for London’s Heathrow airport.
The airline says no passengers had complained of illness.
A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate.
