2 Firefighters, 2 Others Injured In Easton House Fire

By CBS3 Staff
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A house fire in Easton has sent two firefighters and two other people to the hospital. Crews were called to the 100 block of South 8th Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped from a window.

The flames were under control in less than an hour.

It’s not yet clear on how serious the injuries are.

