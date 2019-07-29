2 Firefighters, 2 Others Injured In Easton House Fire

Comments
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A house fire in Easton has sent two firefighters and two other people to the hospital. Crews were called to the 100 block of South 8th Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped from a window.
The flames were under control in less than an hour.
It’s not yet clear on how serious the injuries are.
