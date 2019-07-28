Comments
BETHEL TWP. Pa (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Lebanon County man found on the Appalachian Trail on Sunday. Police say, 56-year-old James Cramer was found around 11 a.m., by a search party on the trail grounds in the area of Bethel Township, Berks County.
Cramer was reported missing on by his wife who told investigators he left their home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 24.
According to state police, his vehicle was found in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail.
