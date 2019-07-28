  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News


BETHEL TWP. Pa (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Lebanon County man found on the Appalachian Trail on Sunday. Police say, 56-year-old James Cramer was found around 11 a.m., by a search party on the trail grounds in the area of Bethel Township, Berks County.

Cramer was reported missing on by his wife who told investigators he left their home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 24.

According to state police, his vehicle was found in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail.

Comments