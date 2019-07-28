Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Catholic churches in Philadelphia, will soon close their doors for good.The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that they will be closing three more churches in the city.
These closures include Holy Trinity church in South Philadelphia.
Saint Rose of Lima church in West Philadelphia.
Along with Our Lady of Ransom church in the Northeast.
The Archdiocese says the closures are because it is not financially feasible to keep them open.
This is the latest change within the diocese, in May they announced that four Philadelphia parishes in the Northeast.
