Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about the benefits of adopting an older dog.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about the benefits of adopting an older dog.
You can watch the full discussion above.
Here are this week’s adoptable pets:
STORM: a 3-year-old male black cat who is super friendly and will tell you so! He loves being pet and has lived in homes with children too. What a sweet man.
BROWNIE: a 3-year-old tortoiseshell cat who was rescued by our Humane Law Enforcement team. She is wonderfully beautiful and would make a wonderful companion for anyone!
LUNA: a 1-year-old pittie mix who was pulled from the city shelter. She is very friendly, beautiful and approved for homes of all ages!
To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.