PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a gunman involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. According to police, the shooting around 8:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Carroll Street.
Police say one man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, another man is in very serious condition and four others are in unknown conditions at a nearby hospital.
So far there have been no arrests made.
