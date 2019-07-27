Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a terrifying wake up call for homeowners in Frankford on Saturday when four armed men stormed into their home. Officials say around 6 a.m. they were called to the 4600 block of Worth Street for reports of a home invasion.
Police would declare the incident a barricade situation, SWAT Officers were also called to assist police.
The homeowners were able to run out unharmed.
When SWAT officers gained access to the house the intruders were gone, making off with a cell phone.
Police say they have not been able to track the phone.
An investigation is ongoing, anyone with information contact Philadelphia Police.
