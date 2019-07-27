Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for help in the secondary as they wrapped up day three of training camp. The team reportedly has signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract and waived DT Anthony Rush.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9DizgOHx9m
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 27, 2019
Scandrick, 32 is entering his 11 year in the league after spending his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his career, Scandrick has a total of 9 interceptions and 11.5 sacks.
The Eagles kick off their preseason Aug. 8 against the Titans in Tennessee. The regular season begins Sept. 9 against Washington.
