  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLegal Helpline Today
    7:30 PMLegal Helpline Today
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Orlando Scandrick, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for help in the secondary as they wrapped up day three of training camp. The team reportedly has signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

 

Scandrick, 32 is entering his 11 year in the league after spending his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his career, Scandrick has a total of 9 interceptions and 11.5 sacks.

The Eagles kick off their preseason Aug. 8 against the Titans in Tennessee. The regular season begins Sept. 9 against Washington.

Erik Chambliss

Comments