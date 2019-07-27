Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 62-year-old woman was fatally stabbed multiple times in West Oak Lane. Officials say the incident happened on the 7200 block of Briar Road just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim suffered stab wounds throughout her body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
