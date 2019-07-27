PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Another fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard leaves the family of a 35-year-old man devastated. Family members tell CBS3 they learned about the crash when Kelvin Williams, 35, called his wife.

Loved ones say he was a mechanic who had a love for motorcycles.

Officers responded to the scene when calls began pouring in for a man on a motorcycle who crashed into a pole near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Large Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Another tragedy on Roosevelt Boulevard. This crash happened near Large Street in Oxford Circle. CBS 3 spoke exclusively with devastated family members this morning. Victim is identified as Kelvin Williams. More on @CBSPhilly — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) July 27, 2019

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members at the scene say he was married but did not have any children.

“Loving, out-going, he loved cars, motorcycles, he was a real generous guy,” relative Adrinne Jackson said. “It’s just bad, it’s a bad accident.”

He was heading home after a gathering when the crash happened, according to family members at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Over a four-year period there have been 2,700 crashes on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials hope speed cameras set to go up by the end of the year will prevent another tragedy from happening.