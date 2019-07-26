FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An Acme Market store in Montgomery County is celebrating its reopening after a severe storm caused its roof to collapse. The store, located at 1640 Bethlehem Pike, has been closed since June 20.
“We’re back,” Acme Markets President Jim Perkins said. “We are extremely thankful for the emergency response teams, cleanup crews, contractors and all of our associates who helped get our store reopened in record time to serve our customers.”
The damage where the collapse happened was described as “intense,” saying the collapse broke a pipe in the sprinkler system which caused some flooding inside.
Perkins went on to say the store is looking forward to continue to serve the Flourtown and Springfield Township communities for years to come.
