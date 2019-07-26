PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into two people in the city’s Olney section. This happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the man was driving a stolen silver Jeep, when he collided with a BMW.
A 49-year-old bicyclist suffered severe trauma and was rushed to Temple Hospital after he was knocked off of his bike, following the collision.
Paramedics also took the driver of the BMW to Einstein Medical Center to be checked out.
As police arrived, the suspect abandoned the jeep and ran from the scene.
The suspect is being described as a Black male, around 5-foot-8, with a stocky build and was wearing a white shirt with black pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS
You must log in to post a comment.