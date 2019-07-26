Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Regal Cinemas is launching a subscription service that let’s you see as many movies as you want. There are three unlimited plans to pick from.
The cheapest plan is $18 per month and covers theaters in smaller towns.
But if you’re thinking about this, you’ll need the middle plan — which is $21 per month.
It allows access to more theaters, including all of the Regal locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey.
There are not any limits on the number of films you can see, but Regal Unlimited requires a 12-month commitment.
The service also includes 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks, free large popcorn and sodas on your birthday and movie screenings.
