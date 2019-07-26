Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a man missing from his West Philadelphia home. Rashid Bey, 26, was last seen around noon on Wednesday on the 200 block of South 46th Street.
Police say Bey suffers from schizophrenia.
He’s 6-feet and one-inch tall with a full mustache and beard and was wearing a grey shirt and black jeans.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police.
