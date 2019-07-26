PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Billie Jean King needs no introduction. She holds 39 Grand Slam titles and is considered one of the greatest players every to play tennis.
She is also a founder of World TeamTennis. King says she loves Philadelphia.
“I’ve been coming here since I was 15, I love it,” King said. “I was the first person drafted in World TeamTennis and I was drafted by the Philadelphia team, but I also got to choose the name … I loved the word freedom — I always have, even as a child. So I said ‘that’s easy, it’s going to be’ — actually I did think about ‘liberty’ as well — ‘no, it was the Freedoms.”
Elton John’s famous song “Philadelphia Freedom” was written for King and the team.
