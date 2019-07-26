PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report out Friday found some leafy greens recently sold at supermarkets were contaminated with the potentially deadly bacteria listeria. Consumer Reports says it tested nearly 300 samples of greens like lettuce, spinach and kale.
They found six of those samples were tainted with listeria.
The greens were sold at four different retailers in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York in June.
Health officials have not reported any illnesses related to the greens.
Taco Seasoning Sold At Walmart Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination
Listeria bacteria can cause serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system, according to the FDA. Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In women, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.
(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.