PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are back in town, and a summer favorite is celebrating too. Rita’s Italian Ice is releasing a limited edition Philadelphia Eagles-themed summer flavor called “Go Birds! Italian Ice” on Monday at 150 locations across Philadelphia, Trenton, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware.
The water ice is midnight green colored with an apple-pear flavor. It’s unclear how long the flavor will be available.
To celebrate a new football season, @RitasItalianIce is launching a new summer flavor Monday called “Go Birds” in honor of the @Eagles. It’ll be available for a limited time. #PhillyFavorites #Ritas pic.twitter.com/VvgWfNvM0D
— Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 26, 2019
The Eagles kick off their preseason Aug. 8 against the Titans in Tennessee. The regular season begins Sept. 9 against Washington.
