



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A community in pain is searching for answers in the killing of a 15-year-old girl. Friends and family gathered to remember Naimah Bell Friday night in Atlantic City.

The vigil took place on the same day that police announced an arrest in her shooting death.

Through tears and prayer, about 50 members of the Atlantic City community, including family and friends, gathered to remember Naimah.

“No mother should have to bury their children,” a loved one said.

The 15-year-old was found shot in the head inside of a home on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue early Thursday morning.

The house is just a few hundred yards from the Atlantic City boardwalk.

“We pray for the young people that are attached to Naimah tonight. We pray for peace of mind,” a loved one said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest, from Pleasantville, in connection to her death. Investigators say Lovest will be charged with homicide, but would not give more details surrounding the murder.

“The pain is real. We feel this pain and we pray for her resting place,” a loved one said.

Authorities say Lovest is due for a detention hearing this Wednesday.