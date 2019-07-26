Dump Truck Accident, Fuel Leak Shuts Down Portion Of Route 70 In Medford

Comments
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A portion of Route 70 is closed due to a dump truck crash, Friday morning. The accident happened near Medford Mt. Holly Road in Medford, just after 5 a.m.
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A portion of Route 70 is closed due to a dump truck crash, Friday morning. The accident happened near Medford Mt. Holly Road in Medford, just after 5 a.m.
Officials say the dump truck crashed into a pole and is now leaking diesel fuel. An SUV was also involved in the crash.
A medevac is responding to the scene and at least one person has been taken to the hospital.
#CHOPPER3 showing a messy accident and fuel spill closing down the intersection of RT-70 and Medford Mt. Holly Road in #Medford. Avoid the area, crews said this will be closed for a while. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0nBU1XZ9zQ
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) July 26, 2019
The intersection is expected to be closed in both directions for a while.
You must log in to post a comment.