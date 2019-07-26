By CBS3 Staff
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) –  A portion of Route 70 is closed due to a dump truck crash, Friday morning. The accident happened near Medford Mt. Holly Road in Medford, just after 5 a.m.

Officials say the dump truck crashed into a pole and is now leaking diesel fuel. An SUV was also involved in the crash.

Dump Truck Accident, Fuel Leak Shuts Down Portion Of Route 70 In Medford

A medevac is responding to the scene and at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The intersection is expected to be closed in both directions for a while.

