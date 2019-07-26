Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In addition to the amazing athletes who play for the Philadelphia Freedoms, spectators will also notice some amazing kids running on the court in this head-turning sport. The players aren’t the only ones with their heads in the game.
This season, the Philadelphia Legacy Youth Tennis athletes are the exclusive ball-runners for the Philadelphia Freedoms.
But they are not playing around.
They take it seriously, because they know their job gives the players, the freedom to focus.
Much like the players, they work in doubles and must be quick on their feet.
