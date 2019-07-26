  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bidding procedures for the sale of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children have been approved. That means the sale of the hospital could be completed by the end of September.

Philadelphia Academic Health System — St. Christopher’s and Hahnemann University Hospital’s parent company — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

Hahnemann University Hospital Announces Shutdown Timeline, Final Closing Date

St. Christopher’s will continue regular operation during the sale process.

Last week, four local health organizations said they were exploring a purchase of St. Christopher’s, which is profitable — unlike Hahnemann.

