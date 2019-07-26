Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bidding procedures for the sale of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children have been approved. That means the sale of the hospital could be completed by the end of September.
Philadelphia Academic Health System — St. Christopher’s and Hahnemann University Hospital’s parent company — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.
Hahnemann University Hospital Announces Shutdown Timeline, Final Closing Date
St. Christopher’s will continue regular operation during the sale process.
Last week, four local health organizations said they were exploring a purchase of St. Christopher’s, which is profitable — unlike Hahnemann.
You must log in to post a comment.