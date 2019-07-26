PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The woman suspected of a hit-and-run at a South Philadelphia drag race turned herself into police. The driver in the drag racing incident spoke with investigators for nearly two hours on Friday.
Twenty-one-year-old Albana Kabashi, from the Scranton area, is the suspect in the crash that injured another woman.
Kabashi’s lawyer, Jordan Freeman, says she is not admitting guilt, but she is remorseful that the victim was injured.
Her lawyer says she fled the scene because she felt threatened. Freeman added that people surrounded her car after the crash and told her to drive away.
“Right now there are no pending charges, which we like, and we are confident that after a thorough investigation that there will be nothing additionally charged,” Freeman said. “We want to thank the Philadelphia police the opportunity to come in here and present this case to them and I want to thank them for their professionalism.”
No charges were filed on Friday, and Eyewitness News was told there could be pending depending on Friday’s interview.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
