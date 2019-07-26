Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 80-year-old Northampton County man is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife. Edgar Himel was arraigned around 9 a.m. after he arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.
Officers arrested Himel in Colorado.
Police say he fled Pennsylvania earlier this month, after he was accused of shooting and killing his 66-year-old wife, Penny VanTassel-Himel, inside their Palmer Township home.
Palmer Township Police Sgt. Timothy Ruoff says Himel had been staying at hotels in Nebraska and Wyoming before he was captured in Colorado by the Sterling Police Department.
Police say the car that he allegedly stole from his late wife was in the Colorado hotel parking lot where he was arrested.
You must log in to post a comment.